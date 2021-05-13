ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan visited a Ledo Pizza restaurant on Thursday to promote an incentive for more Marylanders to the COVID vaccine — a free 8-inch cheese pizza.
Hogan announced the pizza vaccine incentive on Thursday, May 13. The governor hopes more businesses offer COVID vaccination incentives as demand slows for shots and there continues to be hesitancy and skepticism toward shots.
“Maryland businesses have risen to the occasion time and time again throughout this pandemic, and offering incentives for vaccinations is another way they are stepping up,” Hogan said during a visit to a Ledo location in Prince George’s County. “I want to thank the team at Ledo Pizza for reaching out to us and offering to be part of this vaccination campaign. We encourage businesses across the state to offer incentives for both their customers and their employees to get vaccinated. The sooner we get more Marylanders vaccinated, the sooner we can bring this pandemic to an end.”
Hogan said Wednesday he would lift the state’s indoor mask mandate when at least 70% of Marylanders received at least one shot. Current 65.1% of residents in the state have received at least one COVID jab.
Ledo Pizza, which has a restaurant in Easton, will give away one free small 8-inch cheese to the first 10,000 customers. The Maryland-based pizza chain is requiring those interested in the promotion to register online at Ledo4Vaccines.com and provide vaccination confirmation.
Ledo will send you a coupon for your free pizza via text within 24 hours. The coupon will be valid for online orders only and must be redeemed within seven days of receiving it.
The incentives are for those who receive their first vaccine shot in May and June.
The program will start May 13 and end on June 30 or until the 10,000 free pizzas have been allocated.
