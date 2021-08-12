EASTON — The Maryland Department of Health reported eight additional COVID deaths and 65 new hospitalizations among patients who are fully vaccinated. The state health agency also reported a 34% increase in the number of COVID cases among the fully vaccinated since its first report on breakthrough cases on Aug. 5.
Still, breakthrough cases among the vaccinated make up a small percentage of overall coronavirus metrics reported by government health agencies.
There have been 5,139 coronavirus cases among the fully vaccinated from late January through Aug. 8, according to MDH. The state previously reported 3,836 COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated earlier this month. That is an increase of 1,303 cases.
The state health agency reported there have been 61 deaths statewide and 519 hospitalizations attributed to COVID among the fully vaccinated from Jan. 26 through Aug. 8.
Those are also up from the state’s first report on breakthrough deaths and hospitalizations linked to the virus. On August 5, Maryland health officials reported there had been 53 deaths and 454 hospitalizations for COVID among the vaccinated since late January.The fully vaccinated make up 4.1% of the state’s coronavirus cases, 4% of deaths and 4.3% of hospitalizations since January, according to MDH.
There have been 9,652 deaths attributed to COVID in Maryland since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
The breakthrough cases come as Maryland and other U.S. states see a rise in overall cases and hospitalizations attributed to the coronavirus’ Delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control — which has also now recommended COVID jabs for pregnant women — reported 7,101 hospitalizations and 1,507 deaths attributed to the coronavirus among the fully vaccinated nationally.
The CDC’s breakthrough cases totals were reported Aug. 2 when 164.1 million Americans had been fully vaccinated. That number now stands 167.1 million — or 50.3% of the U.S. population.
Other states are also dealing with breakthrough cases. In New Jersey, 18.5% of new COVID cases at the end of July were among the vaccinated.
Cases among the vaccinated are also further impetus for vaccination booster shots from the U.S. government and pharmaceutical companies.
Still, public health and elected officials stress breakthrough cases are a minority of hospitalizations and deaths and vaccinations. The Kaiser Family Foundation reports the fully vaccinated make up 5.9% of COVID cases in Arizona, 4% in Alaska but less than 2% in more than 20 other U.S. states, according to date from late July.
Hesitancy and resistance toward mass vaccination efforts has the Biden administration encouraging employers to mandate shots for workers. “This isn’t about politics. This is about life and death,” President Joe Biden said Aug. 9 in another effort to get the unvaccinated to get shots.
A number of concert venues and theaters — including the Avalon Theatre in Easton are requiring audiences, staff and performers to show proof of vaccination status as COVID passports gain momentum in other countries.
Delaware Gov. John Carney also announced Thursday proof of vaccines will be required for state employees as well as hospital, nursing home and other medical workers. State workers who don’t get vaccines will face regular testing and the Democratic governor is encouraging private employers to mandate shots for workers.
“There’s no better way to protect our most vulnerable neighbors from this virus than getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Carney said.
Overall, COVID cases are on the rise in Maryland. The state health agency reported 1,047 new COVID cases on Thursday and there are 490 hospitalizations for the virus. The new daily cases are at their highest level since April. Hospitalizations linked to COVID are at their highest since May but still down from the more than 1,900 hospitalization for the virus reported in January.
The U.S. has seen coronavirus hot spots grow in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and other states with public health officials fearing more adverse impacts of the Delta variant.
The Talbot County Health Department reported Thursday, Aug. 12, there are 50 active coronavirus cases locally.The health department said there were 10 new COVID cases and the positivity rate for tests for the virus is 4.22%. The statewide positivity rate for COVID tests is at 4.39%.
