Chanel C. Johnson, executive director (left) holds the returned vévé along with Schillica Howard, curator of collections (right) and Det. Lawrence DeLeonibus of the Annapolis Police Department (center).

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ANNAPOLIS — The Banneker-Douglass Museum is excited to announce that on Jan. 25, the vévé, or staff, of the monumental Harriet Tubman statue, Araminta with Rifle and Vévé (2017), was returned to the Banneker-Douglass Museum. Executive Director Chanel C. Johnson and Curator of Collections Schillica Howard retrieved the piece from the Annapolis Police Department station after investigation efforts led to its recovery.


