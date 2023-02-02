HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award.
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Inc. has announced the opening of the 2023 Velma Clark Excellence in Teaching About Ag Award.
The award honors one Maryland teacher who exemplifies dedication in engaging students in agricultural education experiences in non-agricultural curricula.
The recipient of the award will receive a $500 classroom stipend and scholarship to attend the 2023 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference to be held June 28-30 in Orlando, Florida. The scholarship covers the recipient’s registration, travel, lodging and meals.
The goal of this award is to recognize teachers who help MAEF fulfill the mission of demonstrating the importance of agriculture in our daily lives and encourage others to be part of that mission.
"Agriculture is all around us in the food we eat, the activities we enjoy and the clothes we wear. Using agriculture as a context for learning and applying science, math, language arts skills, and more creates meaningful learning experiences for students,” MAEF Board President Joe Dymek said.
To qualify, teachers must be employed as a preK-12 teacher in a public or private school in Maryland. Additionally, they must use agricultural information and/or materials in their classroom to help students learn the importance of agriculture, while also mastering required educational standards.
“We love our ag teachers, but this award is for those teachers who don't have agriculture in their curriculum and still find a way to incorporate it into their subject content areas,” Dymek said.
To nominate a teacher (or to nominate yourself), visit www.maefonline.com, the Grants and Teacher Awards section.
Dedicated to increasing agricultural literacy and agricultural education, MAEF is a nonprofit organization with programs serving pre-kindergarten through post-secondary audiences. MAEF signature programs include “Infusing Ag in the Classroom” professional development courses for teachers, mobile science labs, mobile agricultural showcases and Maryland FFA.
Funded by the Maryland “ag tag” license plate revenues, gifts, grants and program fees, MAEF promotes the importance of agriculture in everyone’s daily lives. For more information visit www.maefonline.com.
