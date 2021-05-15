BALTIMORE — Baltimore technology entrepreneur Mike Rosenbaum is running for governor in 2022 with a focus on workforce mobility, battling poverty and creating quality jobs.
Rosenbaum is running as a Democrat and is touting his business experience. Rosenbaum has founded and leads Baltimore technology firms Catalyte and Arena. The former specializes on technology training platforms while Arena is a high-tech data analytics firm
He said his business focus has been about helping workers get into better paying and more skilled jobs. He wants to take that effort statewide via his gubernatorial bid and a systematic look at the cause of poverty and limit career opportunities.
“As a successful economist and businessman, I’ve spent my career focused on the premise that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. My work is centered around the belief that our current systems are filled with systemic bias, and we need a governor with the courage and vision to challenge those systems to build a more inclusive post-COVID economy,” said Rosenbaum in announcing his bid. “As one of the wealthiest states in the country, the fact that we have poverty is an unnecessary choice.
”Rosenbaum joins the 2022 gubernatorial field to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
In an interview with The Star Democrat, Rosenbaum said the state needs a different path for jobs and economic development.
“We have areas all around our state where there are communities that have been undervalued and neglected,” said Rosenbaum.
He said that includes areas of the Eastern Shore and other rural communities in the state.
Rosenbaum said the state needs to shift its budget priorities and policies to put a focus on creating better jobs with better pay. He said more details of those plans and budget shifts would be released in the coming weeks.
Rosenbaum also wants criminal justice reforms to be looked at with a focus on opportunities and job mobility along with reforming systematic biases. Those with criminal records can struggle to find jobs and opportunities after serving time.
The Baltimore businessman also wants to see a more comprehensive look at health care spending and its outcomes above and beyond the coronavirus pandemic. “We keep spending more money but we are not any healthier,” Rosenbaum said.
His economic development focus is geared towards creating jobs in growing industries and training workers for jobs with better pay and benefits and career opportunities. He said that needs to be put to practice on the Eastern Shore — including to help retain young workers.
Rosenbaum, who grew up in Montgomery County, said he has some familiar ties to Talbot County — pointing out that he got married in St. Michaels.
