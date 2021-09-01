Emergency crews responded to West Street in Annapolis after the tornado to begin securing the area and to remove heavy debris in the road. A gas leak was reported on the street shortly after the tornado moved through the area around 2:30 p.m.
Telephone poles, electrical wires and tree branches made West Street in Annapolis impassable after a tornado touched down in the city on Wednesday. Sept. 1. The tornado caused significant damage to shops and restaurants.
A double rainbow emerged over the Audi dealership on West Street in Annapolis during a break in the rain Wednesday evening. A portion of the street remains closed after tornado damage made it impassable.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
PHOT BY NATALIE JONES
The Wednesday afternoon tornado caused a large tree to fall in front of a house in the Admiral Heights neighborhood of Annapolis.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Branches and debris littered a yard in the Admiral Heights neighborhood of Annapolis after a large tree split into pieces during strong thunderstorms and a tornado Wednesday.
PHOTO BY NATALIE JONES
Hundreds of cars sat in near-standstill traffic on westbound Route 50 near the Severn River bridge in Annapolis on Wednesday. Car accidents piled up quickly in the stormy weather.
ANNAPOLIS — A tornado swept through the Annapolis area Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind a path of fallen trees, debris and damaged property.
As remnants of Hurricane Ida moved into the region early Wednesday afternoon, watches and warnings were issued across the state in anticipation of severe weather. A portion of Anne Arundel County was placed under a tornado warning around 2 p.m. There were also tornado watches and warnings as well as funnel clouds spotted on the Eastern Shore.
The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado via radar just before it touched down in Edgewater around 2:30 p.m. Photos posted to social media gave a glimpse into the extent of damage to the area — windows blown out of homes, roofs sheared off by wind, a damaged high school football stadium, downed trees and boats moved off of their trailers.
The Annapolis tornado continued to move northeast, causing significant damage to businesses along West Street in Annapolis, located just off of eastbound Route 50. Downed power lines, large chunks of debris and branches, damaged cars and a gas leak caused a portion of the street to be closed off from traffic.
As crews begin to clean up the tornado’s damage, the county is also preparing for coastal flooding after the remnants of Ida dumped several inches of rain across the state. The last of the rain is expected to move out by sunrise Thursday morning.
The strength of the tornado on the Fujita scale has not yet been released by the National Weather Service.
