ANNAPOLIS — A truck driver was killed Saturday, June 12, when he was pinned when “an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck”, according to the Maryland State Police.
The accident occurred on MD-10. The deceased driver was identified as Michael T. Spencer, Sr., 54, of Baltimore, who was transported from the scene to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and pronounced dead at 12:50 p.m.
The state police said the accident involved a Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration truck trailer located on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway. “The preliminary investigation indicates the MDOT SHA truck driver had exited his parked vehicle, and was then reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle, as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck," according to the police.
The operator of the excavator, identified as Sherman M. Offer, 53, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to MSP.
State officials are investigating the deadly accident. No charges have been filed.
