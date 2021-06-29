ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Del. Dan Cox, R-Frederick, has filed campaign finance paperwork for a potential run for governor in 2022.
Cox is a strong backer of former President Donald Trump. Cox has filed a statement of organization for a potential gubernatorial bid with the Maryland State Board of Elections.
He has not made an official public announcement regarding a potential run. Filing a statement of organization does not always translate into a run for office.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is term limited. Hogan is an ardent GOP critic of Trump.
Cox has been critical of Hogan, government COVID orders as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Republicans who were not supportive of Trump’s claims that President Joe Biden won key battleground states via the counting of illegal mail-in votes and other irregularities in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. That has included former Vice President Mike Pence.
Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans have been critical of Cox and his support for Trump’s election contentions as well as his support for Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that turned into the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Cox has not yet responded to an email requesting comment about a potential run for governor.
The 2022 gubernatorial GOP field also includes Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Robin Ficker.
Democratic contenders include Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, former state attorney general Doug Gansler, former Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Jones, former U.S. labor secretary and Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez, Baltimore tech entrepreneur Mike Rosenbaum and former U.S. Education Secretary John King.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.