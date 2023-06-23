NEWARK, Del. — On June 15, Mohammed Sanogo crossed the Bob Carpenter Center stage to receive his diploma from Newark High School, where he was a high-achieving student with a GPA above 4.0 and plans to major in aerospace engineering at the University of Maryland.
Less than an hour later, he was thrown to the ground and arrested in the parking lot by University of Delaware Police shortly after participating in a group prayer with friends.
The incident has left school officials demanding answers from UD, and prompted Sanogo’s supporters and leaders in the local Muslim community to raise concerns about bias and police misconduct.
“Even a small incident can have a huge implication on the mental health of a child,” said Irfan Patel, representing the Delaware Interfaith Council and the Islamic Society of Delaware. “This was supposed to be a celebration for this newly minted graduate of the school district. Now this scar is going to live with him forever.”
Sanogo, his family and approximately 30 supporters packed into the Christina School District board meeting Tuesday night to express their anger over the incident.
The Sanogo family declined to speak publicly, following the advice of a lawyer, but Corey Gardner, a friend who was with Sanogo after the graduation, gave the board his account of the incident.
According to Gardner, he, Sanogo and others gathered after the graduation to pray in the parking lot. A police officer approached and told them they couldn’t be there and needed to leave.
“The police were provoking us that day,” Gardner said. “Thursday night, the police were already mad. I don’t know what they were mad at.”
“The police came over, they started running at us,” he said. “They had tasers drawn at us, flashlights in our face, banging on the windows.”
Officers ordered Sanogo out of the car, and cell phone video of the scene appears to show an officer lifting the teen up and throwing him to the ground.
Another video shows Sanogo face down in a flower bed with two UD officers on top of him, struggling to get him in handcuffs. At one point, Sanogo can be seen trying to break free of the officers and stand up. According to Gardner, Sanogo, who has asthma, was yelling that he couldn’t breathe.
Following a day of criticism over the arrest, the University of Delaware broke its silence Wednesday evening, accusing the teen of driving through a parking lot in a manner that endangered officers and bystanders.
“The University of Delaware rejects any and all allegations that the UD Police Department officers acted with racial or religious bias,” UD said in a written statement sent first to Christina School District officials and later forwarded to the Newark Post. “The subject was apprehended for behavior posing risk and harm to himself and others due to reckless operation of a vehicle.”
The university police department is doing a “comprehensive investigation and review” of the incident, as is standard practice for all arrests involving the use of force, officials said.
UD’s statement Wednesday was the university’s first public accounting of what happened in the parking lot of the Bob Carpenter Center on June 15. On Tuesday, UD released a brief statement saying the incident was under investigation but had declined to answer questions from a reporter on Tuesday and reportedly refused to speak to Christina Superintendent Dan Shelton as well.
The statement from UD does not mention officers approaching the students while they were praying and instead begins when the teens were in the vehicle.
UD said officers saw three cars being driven recklessly through the parking lot, with passengers hanging out of the windows.
“Two on-duty UDPD officers engaged with the drivers, given the careless and dangerous activity occurring on campus property, and asked them to fasten their seatbelts and leave the property,” UD stated.
Two of the drivers complied, but Sanogo did not. Instead, he accelerated quickly, spinning his car’s tires and drifting the vehicle around a median where an officer was standing, UD alleged.
“These actions posed a safety threat to the officers and others who were in close proximity to the vehicle,” the statement read. “As UDPD officers approached the vehicle on foot to address the situation, the driver revved the engine and put the vehicle in reverse, in an attempt to maneuver around the vehicle in front of him and exit through the entrance lane. The driver failed to cooperate with UDPD officers’ request to exit his vehicle, continuing to resist arrest and refusing to listen to instruction from UDPD officers while being placed into custody.”
Gardner was videoing the incident, and at one point officers threatened to tase him if he didn’t step back.
“That was traumatic,” he said. “That was not supposed to go down.”
Gardner acknowledged that Sanogo’s tires squealed, but denied there was any intention to break the law.
“His tires made a noise, and they sounded like they were drifting but they were not drifting,” he said.
Sanogo was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest. He was released on $200 unsecured bail. Following the advice of a lawyer, Sanogo and his family have not discussed the incident publicly.
Michael Romagnoli, a Newark business owner and a close family friend of the Sanagos, was at the graduation ceremony taking photos for the family. He arrived at the scene shortly after the arrest and stayed with the family until the teen was released from police custody around 4 a.m.
He said he witnessed two officers, the ones shown in the video, acting “crazy hostile and aggressive,” though he noted other officers at the scene were calmer.
“I’ve only seen conduct like that on YouTube videos, and never in person, so it was quite shocking,” Romagnoli said Wednesday. “It was quite unprofessional.”
One of the officers remained hostile while talking to Sanogo’s parents, he added.
Naveed Baqir, a Christina school board member, said that after reading the university’s statement, he still has questions about how UD handled the incident.
“Claims of non-racial or religious non-bias should be followed up by empathetic actions,” Baqir said, clarifying he was speaking for himself and not on behalf of the board. “I strongly condemn and reject this shameful and pathetic statement. I request UD to immediately release the body cam footage that shows the sequence of events from the initial approach, and events leading up to the arrest.”
In a statement Wednesday, the Newark NAACP said it is “deeply concerned and disturbed” by the incident. The organization’s president, Freeman Williams, is a member of UD’s Board of Trustees.
“On a day that should have been about celebration and new beginnings, these young men were subjected to a situation that no graduating high school student should have to experience at the hands of University of Delaware officers who are sworn with protecting and serving these young men,” the NAACP wrote. “We expect full transparency from the University of Delaware Police Department.”
