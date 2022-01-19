Estate planning for farms is a difficult subject to navigate — families must create a plan of succession for the business, understand the legalities of property inheritance, all while dealing with the emotional toll of having difficult conversations with their loved ones.
University of Maryland Extension specialists have joined forces to create a workshop that not only helps farm families maneuver through the legal portions of estate planning, but also provides tools and techniques to break down the barriers of communication that make these conversations so difficult.
Developed jointly by Alexander Chan, family relations and mental health specialist, and Paul Goeringer, senior faculty specialist in agricultural law, the Family Communications and Estate Planning workshop will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2022. Interested participants can register online at https://www.agrisk.umd.edu/events.
“When it comes to these conversations, we all know we have to have them and make a plan, but what should be easy seems so difficult,” said Chan. “Our workshop gives farm families the communication tools they need to start these conversations without it devolving into doomsday scenarios, it helps them break down those emotional walls of communication so that they can develop a plan.”
The first part of the workshop will offer concrete skills that help participants practice seeing things from other people’s perspectives, allowing people to work past the fear of starting that conversation, said Chan.
“We offer techniques to open the door to conversations, allowing everyone to feel heard,” Chan said. “These strategies help people respond without anger, and prepares them to listen and validate one another’s emotions, fears, and needs.”
The second part of the workshop, run by Goeringer, focuses on the legal aspects of estate planning, and the actual steps farm families need to take to assure their succession plan is in place accordingly.
“Our partnership in the workshops will help families start these difficult discussions, allowing them to get to the details and legalities of estate planning,” Goeringer said. “We all know we have to make these plans, but it can be challenging to know where to start, or how to start.”
A future workshop is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at the Carroll County Extension office. To register for the virtual or in-person session, go to https://www.agrisk.umd.edu/events. For more information, contact Alex Chan at alexchan@umd.edu or 301-405-4153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.