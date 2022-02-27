ANNAPOLIS — Joined by state legislators, students from the MaryPIRG Student Climate Action Coalition (MSCAC) rallied behind climate legislation currently making its way through the Maryland General Assembly, including a bill they wrote themselves ushering public universities towards carbon neutrality.
Connecting across a Feb. 22 Zoom call, nearly 70 attendees discussed the qualifications of two pending bills: the expansive Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 (SB 528) and the Facilitating University Transformations by Unifying Reductions in Emissions (FUTURE) Act (HB 729).
Beyond the vocal cheerleading of bill sponsors Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-22-Prince George’s, and Del. Jared Solomon, D-18-Montgomery, the virtual conference doubled as a grassroots workshop. After speeches from a lineup of student and political leaders, the audience was separated into breakout rooms, where they were taught everything from making signs to drafting testimony to finding their representatives.
The young people who spoke alluded to a future in dire need of protection.
“The science is clear,” said MSCAC campaign coordinator Reese Barrett, a student at the University of Maryland College Park. “When our legislators fail to act, they’re failing you. They’re failing me. And they’re failing their children, their grandchildren, and generations to come.
“It’s imperative that the adults in the room make real investments to make sure that we have a habitable planet,” Barrett said. “And I cannot explain how disappointing and tragic it is that we have to be here begging them to care. However, we have no choice. It is truly our futures on the line.”
While Climate Solutions Now names wide, sweeping rules related to statewide carbon emission goals and the transition to electrification, the FUTURE Act specifically targets public universities. With a “student-led core,” the latter proposal would task the University System of Maryland (USM) to be carbon-neutral by 2035.
Addressing the largely student crowd, Solomon said, “this bill is about setting really tangible, clear goals for the university system” — which the delegate said was the largest carbon emitter of any state entity — “to help us reach those broader goals.”
In addition to USM schools — of which there are 12, including the University of Maryland, Salisbury University, and Towson University — the FUTURE Act also names private colleges St. Mary’s and Morgan State. MSCAC visibility coordinator Kajal Patel said the latter schools are included in the bill because the coalition includes delegates from their student bodies.
Though the legislation was written in 2020 and never made it past its first committee reading in 2021, Patel said with “ramped up” efforts since last year, buoyed by their own experience and cultural momentum, she feels the bill stands a fighting chance in both chambers.
Beyond the support and resources of MaryPIRG, a student activist nonprofit organization, MSCAC organizers collaborated with environmental interest groups, campus faculty and lawmakers like Pinsky, whose work Patel described as “eye-opening.”
“It’s definitely a group effort. I don’t imagine that we could’ve done this alone,” Patel said in a Feb. 25 interview. “Working together with a lot of people has definitely given me confidence in the FUTURE Act, and it just makes me so proud.”
Within its overarching 2035 goal, the students’ bill divides the university’s responsibilities into three scopes, each with their own deadlines — two of which are by 2025.
The first involves “direct emissions,” carbon pollution produced on a college campus, from sources such as boilers, school vehicles and central heating plants. The second targets “indirect emissions” from energy systems that burn fossil fuels but are not owned, operated or maintained by a university.
Scopes 1 and 2 must be satisfied by 2025.
The last scope also involves “indirect emissions,” this time slashing upstream and downstream activities pertinent to a university’s operations, including travel arrangements for study-abroad programs and commuting options to and from a campus.
The scope 3 requirement must be met by 2035.
If passed, schools will have to designate someone to oversee the law’s execution by Aug. 1, 2022.
But the FUTURE Act’s reach extends beyond carbon neutrality, implementing programs and procedure to create accountability and opportunity. Using a formula converting tons of carbon dioxide into dollars, the universities and colleges named in the law will have to contribute to an environmental justice scholarship program administered by Maryland’s Office of Student Financial Assistance.
The scholarship will be open to candidates whose communities meet certain impact criteria, or who were displaced by climate change.
“It’s really important that our schools in the state take responsibility for the harm that they’ve caused to a lot of different communities,” Barrett said.
And in what Barrett, a sustainability minor, called her favorite part of the bill, the FUTURE Act will also require the Maryland Higher Education Commission to work together with the schools in question to study the feasibility of establishing a general education requirement in sustainability.
“I think it’s important that every student that leaves the University of Maryland or any school in the state has the chance to take a class on what climate change really is and can eloquently, and in an educated way, speak about what’s actually going on,” Barrett said.
Noting upcoming legislative procedures, the lawmakers in attendance thanked MSCAC leaders for their dedication to the planet’s future and for their strength in seeking solutions beyond their schools.
“This is crunch time,” Solomon said. “This is when your voice, your advocacy, your passion will really help us push these things over the finishing line.”
The FUTURE Act will have a hearing in the House of Delegates on Tuesday, March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.