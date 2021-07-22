In this May 17, 2021 file photo, a medical worker receives a coronavirus vaccine in Tehran, Iran. The Delta variant of the virus has sparked new concerns and some fresh pushes for mask and vaccine mandates in the U.S. and other countries.
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Health reported 303 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, July 22.
It is the first time since May that the state has reported more than 300 new virus cases and comes after public health officials cite worries about the Delta variant.
Some regions and countries are imposing fresh COVID restrictions, mask mandates and vaccine requirements as they worry about another rise in cases and hospitalizations.
The state is seeing an uptick in reported COVID cases after seeing virus metrics dip earlier this summer.
MDH reported 36 new COVID cases on June 29, 443 new daily cases on May 21 and 521 cases on May 22.
Hospitalizations attributed to COVID stand at 152 patients statewide on Thursday, July 22. That is up 97 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state reported by MDH on July 2 but is still well off the more than 1,900 virus hospitalizations in the state in January.
The Delta Variant, which originated in India, is renewing COVID-related restrictions and mandates. Los Angeles County and Las Vegas have brought back mask mandates. France is instituting vaccine requirements for health care workers and for access to some public venues. It is also propelling calls for vaccine mandates and prompting the U.S. government to pressure Facebook and other social media platforms to restrict anti-vaccine content.
A federal judge has also upheld Indiana University’s vaccine mandate for students and staff. The University of Maryland system — which includes the flagship campus in College Park and other state schools such as University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Salisbury University — as well as major hospital systems are also imposing COVID vaccine requirements on employees.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing the Eastern Shore, opposes the Maryland university vaccine requirements pointing to some younger COVID vaccine recipients developing heart imflammations.
Some of the new and reimposed COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates are sparking protests and court challenges. The American with Disabilities Act does allow for medical and religious exemptions from vaccines with new court cases challenging previous vaccination mandate precedents some of which date back to smallpox vaccines.
Locally, there are still a limited number of COVID cases in Talbot County with 8 active cases reported July 19 by the local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.