ANNAPOLIS — Agriculture producers who did not receive the 2017 Census of Agriculture and do not receive other USDA surveys or censuses have until June 30 to sign up to receive the 2022 Census of Agriculture at nass.usda.gov/AgCensus. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will mail agriculture census survey codes for responding securely online to every known U.S. producer this November. Hard copy questionnaires will follow in December.
The ag census, conducted for over 180 years, remains the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation. It includes every operation — large or small, urban or rural — from which $1,000 or more of agricultural products are produced and sold, or would normally be produced and sold, during the ag census year.
“Your information matters, every response allows us to accurately tell a comprehensive story about the health and welfare of U.S. agriculture, information that is supported by the data you supply,” said NASS Maryland State Statistician Shareefah Williams. “Your response is your right and your opportunity to be heard and counted. Help us by sharing your story.”
On the NASS webpage, producers can also access frequently asked questions, explore past and current ag census data, access tools to help spread the word about the upcoming ag census, learn about ag census special studies, and more.
NASS builds its distribution list for every Census of Agriculture between and during ag census years through the official sign-up webpage and multiple National Agricultural Classification Surveys. To learn more about the 2022 Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus, or call the NASS Maryland Field Office at 301-347-8179.
