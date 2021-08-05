SALISBURY — Perdue Farms, the largest and one of the most prominent employers on the Delmarva Peninsula, is not mandating vaccines for its employees, a company spokesman said.
“We are continuing to educate our associates about vaccinations, but are not making them mandatory at this point,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Star Democrat on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Salisbury-based Perdue has approximately 20,000 employees and significant poultry farming operations across the Shore.
A number of major corporations — including Tyson Foods and Walt Disney Co. — are requiring their workers to get COVID vaccines as they press the unvaccinated to get shots amid worries about a rise in cases and hospitalizations from the Delta variant of the virus.
Tyson Foods — which has 139,000 employees — announced its vaccine mandate on Tuesday along with a $200 bonus for “frontline workers.” The Tyson mandate could propel other food, agricultural and meat-packing companies to also require coronavirus vaccines among their workers.
Still, many workplaces, small businesses and companies with large numbers of entry level and frontline workers have not mandated vaccines — leaving the choice to their employees or are still considering the operational, logistical and legal impacts of vaccine requirement.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan along with the Biden administration are supportive of more employer-mandated COVID vaccines.
The U.S. government is mandating COVID vaccines for the military and federal workers. Biden has said the federal government is exploring the legality of national vaccine mandate.
Hogan has ordered state health care workers in congregate settings to be vaccinated and wants private nursing homes to do the same. He pointed to large hospital systems in the state also requiring workers being vaccinated.
The governor is mandating that starting on Sept. 1, all state employees who deal with care facilities which serve the elderly, veterans, healthcare, and jails would be required to get vaccinated or have at least one dose of any two dose regimen. Workers must show proof of vaccination or be subjected to increased testing and must continue to wear masks. Anyone found falsifying information will face disciplinary actions, Hogan said during a briefing Thursday in Annapolis.
Hogan says he sees no reason to re-implement a mask mandate or new restrictions pointing out that Maryland has a higher vaccination rate and is not being hit as hard by Delta cases as new hotspots such as Florida. The Delta variant accounts for the bulk of new cases in Maryland and other states and has prompted renewed indoor mask guidance (including for the unvaccinated) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is reimposing indoor mask mandates in the city starting Monday.
“A shutdown at this point won’t eradicate the disease,” Hogan said, referring to fresh COVID restrictions, mask mandates and passports for entry into restaurants and fitness centers being imposed in New York City and other jurisdictions. “The vaccines are doing what they are designed to do, and are working. They are safe, effective and do what they are designed to do” he said.
Hogan said nearly every death that is occurring has been from those who have not gotten any shot. “These people are the ones who are willfully and unnecessarily getting sick and dying and threatening public safety. It may be only a matter of time before you get COVID-19,” the governor said.
The Americans with Disabilities Act allows for medical and religious exemptions to vaccine mandates.
