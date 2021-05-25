DC Statehood

Advocates for statehood for the District of Columbia rally near the Supreme Court and Capitol prior to a House of Representatives hearing on creating a fifty-first state, in Washington, Monday, March 22, 2021. The activists were able to gather near the Capitol building after the outer perimeter security fencing was dismantled this weekend. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is pressing for a Senate vote on D.C. statehood.

Van Hollen pressed the D.C. statehood issue on the Senate floor on Tuesday. A statehood measure giving Washington D.C. two U.S. senators and a member in the House of Representatives has passed the U.S. House.

It faces a tougher climb in the more evenly divided Senate.

Van Hollen favors statehood.

“Over 685,000 of our fellow Americans living in our nation’s capital are subject to taxation without voting representation – going against one of the most fundamental principles of our democracy. This is unacceptable. I’m speaking out on the Senate floor now to demand a vote on D.C.statehood,” Van Hollen said via social media.

Republicans and some moderate Democrats are opposed or less supportive of statehood.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican representing the Eastern Shore, prefers Washington D.C. be absorbed into Maryland.

Other lawmakers contend making D.C. a state requires a constitutional amendment.

