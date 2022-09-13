ELK MILLS — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people who were shot and killed Friday as five members of the same family.
And police are now calling this a murder-suicide.
Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and the couple’s children; Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, were found Friday morning, Sept. 9, by deputies responding to a 911 call about the shootings at the home on Hebron Court. Autopsies confirmed all five died of gunshot wounds according to the statement issued by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.
In a Friday afternoon press conference, Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man was found unresponsive in a detached garage. Inside, a woman was found dead on the main floor of the Elk Mills home and three middle-school-aged children were on the second floor.
Adams said it appears it was the man — now know to be Marcus Milligan — who made the 911 call the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services to report that “three children and a female had been shot and were deceased.”
“The 911 call was short,” said Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes. “He hung up. We called back several times and there was no answer.”
Widdoes said the caller did not sound upset, but Adams called that “typical” in incidents such as these.
“They can be almost catatonic,” Adams said.
It was noted that there was no history of law enforcement or emergency calls of any nature to that address.
A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene near Marcus Milligan in the garage. Tara Milligan was found on the first floor and the three children were discovered on the second floor of the home.
Holmes said the scene has been cleared, but the investigation is not complete.
Cherry Hill Middle School, and Kenmore, Leeds and Cecil Manor Elementary Schools were all placed on Code Yellow for a short time, which Holmes pointed out is standard procedure in situations such as this until the threat is assessed. A reverse 911 call was made to surrounding homes to inform them there was no threat to the public.
Kelly Keeton, Cecil County Public Schools spokeswoman, said all three of the children in the Elk Mills home were home schooled.
Cecil County Animal Services came to the scene to take custody of a dog and two cats found inside the home.
Adams asked the public to keep the first responders in this incident in their thoughts and prayers as they have witnessed a horrific crime.
“Any loss is terrible, but a loss at this level, it’s tragic, and it takes a long time to process,” Adams said. The Critical Incident Stress Management Team, Cecil County DES and Affiliated Santé Mobile Crisis Team have made themselves available.
“Not only for those on the scene, but also the dispatchers,” said DES Deputy Director John Donohue. He said dispatchers felt helpless listening to the course of events.
