OCEAN CITY, Md.— Ocean City Police are being scrutinized after social media videos show police using a taser on a young man and physically subduing another teenager in a boardwalk fracas that started over enforcement of a local ban on vaping on Saturday, June 12.
Videos of the arrests and use of force are generating attention on social media.
One video shows officers using a taser on one young man. Another video shows an officer kneeing another young man as he was being restrained after he was wrestled to the ground. Both videos are circulating on Twitter as #OceanCity has been trending. Videos and social media reactions can be seen here on Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y4kjdtrd
“We are aware of the social media videos circulating regarding this incident. Our officers are permitted to use force, per their training, to overcome exhibited resistance. All uses of force go through a detailed review process,” OCPD said in a statement.
The Maryland police department is facing criticism for the arrests and use of force against the young, African American men on the busy beach boardwalk.
Ocean City Police said the incidents started at approximately 8:28 p.m. on the boardwalk near 12th Street.
Officers said they approached a group notifying them of the local ban on smoking and vaping.
Officers said one of the young men continued to vape, refused to provide identification and resisted arrest, according to OCPD. Police identified him as Brian Everett Anderson, 19, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He faces disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and failure to provide proof of identity charges.
Other young men from Harrisburg were also involved in the fracas with police.
Kamere Anthony Day, 19 of Harrisburg, also facing resisting arrest, assault and disorderly conduct charges after officers said he tried to approach officers arresting Anderson objecting to the police treatment.
Jahtique Joseph John Lewis, 18 of Harrisburg, is accused of pushing a public safety aide in the chest while yelling profanities during the dustup. Lewis allegedly picked up a police bicycle and attempted to strike a police aide with it, according to OCPD.
He faces similar charges to the other two men. OCPD said
Khalil Dwayne Warren, 19 of Harrisburg, also faces trespassing and disorderly conduct charges after refusing to leave a private area and “standing on private property next to two ‘no trespassing signs.”
