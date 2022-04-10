ANNAPOLIS — A virtual schooling option for students throughout the Eastern Shore is at risk of being discontinued less than a year after hosting its first classes online. The option will stand so long as much doesn’t change between now and Monday night, the end of the General Assembly’s session.
Available for free to the nine public school systems between Cecil and Worcester counties, the Blended Virtual Program was developed by the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium as a moldable alternative for students who were unable to return to in-person learning following shutdowns in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Approached by then-State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon — who saw the Shore as a unique pilot opportunity, given its operative governing structure in the ESMEC — the consortium worked with its member counties to create an inter-district virtual body with state-licensed teachers and a blend of live and asynchronous instruction.
“What we tried to do is create a support system network for the student to give them a total experience,” said ESMEC Executive Director Jon Andes. “But at the same time understand that the student is going to be online, learning from home, taking those courses that they need to take to continue toward earning a Maryland high school diploma.”
Students enrolled in any of the Eastern Shore’s public school systems can apply to join the BVP. With over 65 courses to choose from between grades 6-12, students navigate daily assignments, communicate with teachers and access lesson materials through an overarching learning management system.
Keeping with state requirements, 20% of BVP instruction is done synchronously with live video classes — approximately 80 minutes per week. Otherwise, beyond deadlines and due dates, students complete their work at their own pace. If they find themselves struggling, they can connect with their teacher or with a tutor, the latter of which are available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays.
Additionally, on a weekly basis, success coordinators meet with students and parents receive status reports showing grades and missing assignments. And parent-teacher conferences are offered through the program as well.
Just as membership is granted by each district, the counties are also responsible for monitoring academic progress. Andes said involving school systems directly in student achievement — and giving them the chance to weigh in on where a student learns best — creates an extra level of individual attention the ESMEC could not provide on its own.
“That’s accountability and, at the same time, a support network for the students,” the executive director said.
After a year of brainstorming and establishing procedure, the BVP launched last fall with 352 students with measurable success. According to EMSEC data, the program secured a 75% pass rate in its first semester, a nearly 9% increase from the end of the first quarter. And early feedback from parents, submitted to the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year, has also been positive.
“The BVP has put [my child] in a position where he is in complete control of his education,” said the parent of a high school junior. “This opportunity at this stage of his education is very beneficial. The online structure is preparing him for the rigors of the collegiate environment.”
However, a bill amending virtual schooling regulations stands to dismantle the program.
As written, SB 362 looks to bar school systems from contracting for-profit companies to conduct virtual schooling.
For its BVP, the consortium hired Apex Learning, a digital curriculum company that supplies state-approved instructors and provides the program its learning management system. Andes said that the way the bill is written, legislators expect counties to find a comparable nonprofit with proper staff and amenities.
However, “the reality is there is no nonprofit vendor out there and available to provide these kinds of services,” he said.
Another interpretation of the law, Andes explained, is that state politicians expect local school districts to individually establish their own programs with their own staff. He said that in a larger school district, with more students and staff in a closer area, it’s possible to have the resources to justify that kind of operation. But on the Eastern Shore, with generally smaller student populations across wide regions of territory, Andes said establishing multi-grade virtual schools is impractical, if not impossible.
“A rural school system does not have the capacity to pull that together,” Andes said. “Rural school systems just don’t.”
Approved by the Maryland Senate in March, SB 362 is currently sitting in the House of Delegates Ways and Means Committee. Though the legislative session ends Monday, April 11, and the bill is not currently slated for discussion, Andes said he’ll continue monitoring the committee docket until the program is safe.
In the consortium’s opposing testimony to the bill, education officials defended the BVP as an operating example of what the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future reform bill is asking of its counties. A multi-billion-dollar piece of legislation aiming to lessen student achievement gaps, the Blueprint, Andes said, asks for exactly this kind of innovation in the classroom.
“The Blueprint sent the message to us that we have to do things differently, that we can’t do them the same or we’ll get the same results,” Andes said. “The BVP is our approach to trying to do something different, but at the same time have a rigorous educational program that helps our students be internationally competitive in today’s world.”
