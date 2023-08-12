ANNAPOLIS — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced that mosquitoes trapped in the county on Aug. 1 have tested positive for West Nile virus. At this time, no human cases have been reported in Anne Arundel County.
The Maryland Department of Agriculture will spray a solution in the areas where the mosquito pools were identified. The department’s Mosquito Control Program will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. Out of an abundance of caution, the Maryland Department of Agriculture recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.
Spraying is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13, after 7:30 p.m. near the areas where the mosquito pool was identified. Those areas are along Telegraph Road and Donaldson Avenue. Questions about spraying should be directed to the Maryland Department of Agriculture or call the Mosquito Control Program at 410-841-5870.
West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Infected mosquitoes can then spread West Nile Virus to humans and other animals when they bite.
Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue.
The current warm weather and high humidity provides ideal conditions for mosquito activity and West Nile virus transmission.
The Department of Health is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.
