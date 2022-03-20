CHESTERTOWN — Amidst a serious struggle for mental health resources, regional health officials emphasized the need to save the A.F. Whitsitt Center, the only state-operated rehab facility in the Mid-Shore counties.
The Whitsitt Center headlined a need-based discussion Friday between behavioral health officials and the Eastern Shore Delegation — a conversation that ended with delegation chair Steven Arentz, R-36-Queen Anne’s, suggesting a task force be built to address industry concerns.
“A lot of these problems are recurring,” Arentz said. “We’ve been seeing them year in, year out. And apparently, when we get something resolved, it’s not totally resolved. We’ve got to stay on top of that.”
Arentz also said saving the rehab facility was “paramount.”
Owned by the Maryland Department of Health and operated by the Kent County Health Department, the Whitsitt Center attends to inpatient drug and alcohol services and outpatient mental health services. And for the last several months, it has faced a funding crisis.
Last fall, MDH announced it would be divesting ownership of the facility in the next three to five years, and on Friday, Kent County Health Officer Bill Webb pinpointed the state’s timeline to March 2026.
Though MDH has offered to transfer the Whitsitt Center to Kent County — the 40-year-old facility is based in the Upper Shore Community Mental Health Center in Chestertown — Webb acknowledged it’s in need of repairs and did not mention single-county ownership as a viable option.
Instead, the health officer detailed two strategies to preserve the facility. The first, he said, was to convince MDH of the center’s vitality and to invest in “desperately needed” capital renovations. Because the state considers the Whitsitt Center closed, Webb said it’s important to demonstrate that it’s “still very much being used.”
The second option mentioned Friday was a multi-county coalition to own and maintain the building, similar to the partnership formulated in support of Chesapeake College. Webb said the Kent County Health Department would be hosting open houses later in the spring and summer for elected officials to gauge county and state interest.
Queen Anne’s County residents comprise most of the Whitsett Center’s users, leading political leaders from QA to endorse the Whitsitt Center on multiple occasions. In February, the QA Commissioners pledged to use any funds garnered from opioid-related class action lawsuits to jumpstarting the facility’s resurrection efforts.
“We have currently a deficit of mental health professionals on the Eastern Shore compared to the Western Shore. Even the Western Shore is probably not where they need to be,” said QA Commissioner Chris Corchiarino. “If the Whitsitt Center were to close, it’d be a punch to a system that’s already behind.”
According to Gene Ransom, CEO of the Maryland State Medical Society who’s consulted the counties on the Whitsitt Center, public-private partnerships for the facility are also being explored — meaning the government would own the facility and lease out space to different public or nonprofit practices.
Whatever the solution may be, Webb told the delegation the Whitsitt Center is essential in not only addressing mental health services in Kent County, but in providing addiction services across the Mid-Shore region as well.
“This is a vital resource,” Webb said. “If we do nothing about this, it will go away and it will be significantly detrimental to the mental health services on the Eastern Shore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.