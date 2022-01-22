Delaware traffic camera footage of Route 113/Dupont Blvd. in Georgetown, the scene of a Saturday night shooting involving multiple victims. The suspect was pursued by police into Easton in the area of Matthewstown Road and Route 50.
EASTON — Police shut down Matthewstown Road at Route 50 in both directions, Saturday night, shortly after 8 p.m. possibly related to a pursuit from Georgetown, Del. Initial reports indicated the incident in Delaware occurred around 7 p.m. in the 22000 block of Dupont Blvd. — Route 113.
In Delaware, shots were reported fired, causing at least two victims, including one requiring CPR.
Although unable to be immediately confirmed, shots were fired in the police involvement in Easton, and one individual with gunshot wounds was evaluated for transport by helicopter to the trauma center.
According to Easton Police spokesperson Lt. George Paugh III, a Delaware woman is reported to have attempted murder in St. Mary's County in southern Maryland.
Information regarding the suspect and the attempt was forwarded to law enforcement in Delaware.
According to Paugh, police from Seaford, Delaware saw the suspect's vehicle and executed a traffic stop, which led to a chase into Caroline County. Caroline County police and Natural Resources Police were also involved.
The chase continued into Talbot County, where deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office used stop sticks to deflate the tires on the suspect's vehicle. The car came to rest at the intersection of Route 50 and Goldsborough Street.
Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect after her vehicle stopped, and the suspect later produced a handgun, Paugh said. Police attempted more negotiation, but then the suspect fired one self-inflicted shot into her chest.
The suspect was then transported via medevac to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where she's being worked on. Her condition is not known at this time.
Police will also not release her name until they know what her condition is, Paugh added. Officers have not been able to contact her family.
It is suspected the two incidents are related, but the situation is still active and further details are unknown.
Multiple agencies were involved in apprehending the suspect. Investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as the situation progresses.
Paugh also confirmed that there is no threat to the community.
Route 50 from Dover Road to Chapel Road had been closed. Police are urging anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.
