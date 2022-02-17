GOLDSBORO — Investigators in a missing persons case on Wednesday found suspected human remains in the backyard of a home on Schuyler Road in Henderson.
According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 16, the DSP Homicide Unit, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and FBI responded to a residence in the 25000 block of Schuyler Road in Henderson, to follow up on a 2020 missing person case from Delaware.
During the course of the investigation, suspected human remains were discovered. The remains were exhumed and turned over to the State of Maryland Forensic Science Division for an autopsy to be performed.
Master Corporal Heather Pepper confirmed a person of interest in this case was incarcerated in Caroline County on unrelated charges.
Court records obtained by a search of public record show 42-year-old Leonard E. Church, Jr. of 25205 Schuyler Road, Henderson was charged as a fugitive of justice. A further search of records, indicates Church waived his right to extradition, agreeing to be transferred to Delaware to face a charge of “Murder in the First Degree — intentionally caused the death of another person.”
In the course of the investigation, Church was also charged in Maryland with seven weapons charges and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation is being conducted by Det. Mark Ryde with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.
Names are currently being withheld until proper victim identification and next of kin notifications can be completed.
