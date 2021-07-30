EASTON — The Talbot County Council voted unanimously to approve requests from the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services to apply for and accept nearly $1 million in grant funding from the Maryland 9-1-1 Board Tuesday.
The grant funding will go towards improving 911 services and maintaining active cybersecurity contracts in Talbot County.
The county’s Department of Emergency Services requested permission to go to the state 9-1-1 Board to procure $669,166 to pay for the county’s transition from legacy telephone service to the IP-based Next Generation 911 (NG911) service from AT&T. No county money is required to fund this initiative.
The request was carried over from a regional effort in 2019 when counties on the Eastern Shore banded together to hire a consultant to develop a request for proposals in order to determine which company would provide the services. The counties chose to use AT&T for the new NG911 services.
The county will request $155,000 from the state for construction efforts, primarily adding additional fiber lines to the county’s 911 center. The remaining amount requested will go toward paying for the service annually over the next five years, according to Brian LeCates, acting director of Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.
County manager Clay Stamp also recognized Tommy Haddaway, communications technologist with the Department of Emergency Services, for going “above and beyond” in his work to make sure the Shore wouldn’t lose any 911 services.
LeCates and the Department of Emergency Services also requested permission to extend an existing cybersecurity contract funded by the Maryland 9-1-1 Board. The county will request $327,000 to continue the contract. No county funding will be required.
Despite both of the projects not using county funding, Council vice president Pete Lesher commented on how crucial 911 services are to Talbot County.
“My sense is that regardless of whether county funding was required, this is important and we should fund it anyway,” Lesher said.
“Just look at the news one day and you’ll know why it’s so important to us,” LeCates said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.