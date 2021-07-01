EASTON — Legal counsel for Talbot County filed a motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit seeking removal of the Talbot Boys Confederate statue from the county courthouse lawn Wednesday.
Kevin Karpinski and Michael Rynd, the defense attorneys representing Talbot County, requested that the federal court in Baltimore dismiss the lawsuit, citing no instances describing actual discriminatory treatment towards the civil rights groups that filed the lawsuit or anyone else. The defense also maintains that the claims stated in the original complaint lack standing and would not elicit legal relief.
The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) with the Maryland Office of the Public Defender; Kisha Petticolas, a public defender working out of Easton; and the Talbot County branch of the NAACP and its president, Richard Potter.
The complaint argues that the Confederate statue should not remain on government property, paid for and maintained with taxpayer dollars, because it goes against the Fourteenth Amendment: equality under the law for all Americans. Civil rights groups hold that the statue is unconstitutional and illegal, and it needs to be taken down to combat racial inequity.
The county’s response broke down the allegations in the original complaint, beginning with the plaintiffs’ alleged injuries.
Petticolas, a Black public defender who’s worked in and around the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse for 14 years, reported that the statue caused anguish for herself and her Black clients, impacting her ability to perform her job effectively.
The complaint also alleged that because of the statue’s placement, the Black employees of the Office of the Public Defender aren’t provided with a workplace free of discrimination, and that Black clients couldn’t be assured that they would receive due process and equal protection under the law.
In response, the defense argued that there were no allegations citing that the presence of the statue ever actually hindered Petticolas in her job, or that any client of the Office of the Public Defender was deprived of equal legal protection due to the presence of the statue.
The NAACP also claimed injury due to the racism and legacy of white supremacy symbolized by the statue, which the organization fights to eradicate. Potter, the president of the Talbot County NAACP branch, has been fighting to get the statue removed since 2015, and reportedly feels uncomfortable everywhere he goes since becoming involved in the removal.
The defense says that the alleged injuries and impacts to those who have observed the statue are derived from the location of that statue. However, those attorneys stated that the “offended observer” theory has no basis in law, according to the motion.
Additionally, the county’s defense opined that none of the alleged injury claims from the plaintiffs — the civil rights groups and representatives — have resulted in an actual denial of equal treatment.
Those who filed the complaint can’t establish standing for their claims by “asserting an abstract general interest common to all members of the public,” according to the motion. The county’s defense also holds that the issues raised in the complaint are “inherently local and not ones calling for the intervention of a federal court.”
In response to the defense’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the plaintiffs issued a statement Thursday through the ACLU, criticizing the three members of the Talbot County Council who voted to keep the monument on the courthouse lawn in August 2020.
“By deciding to keep defending the Confederate monument on the county’s courthouse lawn and trying to dodge their responsibility to represent everyone in Talbot County, they dishonor both the promise of the Constitution and their own role as elected officials,” the plaintiffs and their legal team wrote in their statement.
The Confederate statue was erected on the courthouse lawn in Easton in 1916.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
