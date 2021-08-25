EASTON — Upset parents and children took to the streets to protest mask mandates and press for freedom of choice Tuesday after Talbot County Public Schools announced face covering requirements for the upcoming school year.
Armed with hand-drawn signs, parents gathered for a protest in front of the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton Tuesday evening to voice their frustration with their lack of input in the recent decision to reinstate mandatory masks in schools — a decision made by TCPS superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith just a week after optional masking was announced.
“Parents need to have a say,” said Libby Beam, one of the protest’s organizers. “We never got the choice to speak, we were never asked our thoughts on it.”
Beam found the school district’s decision to mandate mask wearing to be inappropriate. She chose to stand up and protest for her son, who she had to pull out of Easton Middle School last year due to newly developed anxiety issues.
“He just suffers from anxiety, (he’s) afraid he’s going to do something wrong, afraid he’s going to get in trouble if he pulls his mask down,” Beam said. “Six hours in school is a long day. 7:30 in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon being in a mask, that’s a long day.”
She stressed the protest was about parental choice when it comes masks and their kids.
“We are not here to protest that we don’t want our children in masks, and we don’t want people to think that we’re against masks,” Beam said. “We are all for whatever each parent decides.”
Other parents voiced similar concerns about their children’s mental health and well-being. For Brittany Price, the combination of masking’s negative social and health effects was her primary reason to come out and stand up for her now five-year old daughter, armed with a sign stating ‘my child, my choice.’
“As soon as last year started, I noticed that she was becoming shy like when the teacher was calling her, like even through the virtual (class),” Price said of her normally social daughter.
Price mentioned that her daughter was confused by the difference in life outside of school versus inside — something that four-year-olds can’t be expected to understand, she said.
“We know that masks are not going to protect the people who are very sick and ill in the hospitals,” Price said. “The children wearing the mask in school, explain the logic there, how is that going to save somebody’s life? That’s already past the point of being able to save them.”
When asked if she would support her daughter if she decided to wear a mask, Price responded with a responding “absolutely,” saying that she came out to represent her daughter’s decision either way. She also mentioned that her daughter had already decided she didn’t want to and didn’t like wearing the mask.
“You only know your child, you know, the school can sit there and say you got to wear masks, but they don’t know what these kids need,” she said. “They need to ask these kids how they feel and what they’ve been through and what it’s like.”
For Leslie Murphy, a registered nurse and board certified integrative health practitioner from Trappe, the mask protest was her way of venting about the lack of communication between the school board and parents about rules and community input regarding the upcoming school year.
“We question also if the kids can sit at their desk and eat lunch without a mask, why can’t they sit at their desk and learn without a mask on?” Murphy said. “So, at minimum, we would like to see the kids not have to wear masks at their desks. I mean ultimately we’d like it to be a choice, but the rules that they’re making up, the school board, just don’t really make sense.”
Murphy added that parents just want the opportunity to present their opinions to the board of education before kids go back to school next week. She explained that despite reaching out to the Talbot County Public Schools superintendent and board members, no one has responded, inducing frustration all around.
Griffith announced the school mask mandate in an Aug. 17 notification to parents and guardians of TCPS students saying the mask rules and other COVID policies for the upcoming school year were developed based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and recommendations from the county health department.
The rise in Delta variant cases and hospitalizations across the country has prompted a number of school districts across the Eastern Shore and the country to reimpose mask mandates on students, teachers and staff. There have been protests and contentious school board meetings across Maryland and in COVID hotspots such as Florida over mask rules.
Gov. Larry Hogan has left it up to local school boards to whether they want to impose mask mandates for the upcoming school yaer.
A Talbot County Board of Education meeting was held on August 11 and was open to public comment. The next meeting isn’t scheduled until September 15 — a few weeks after school starts.
Some parents from the mask protest also took their concerns to public comment at the Talbot County Council meeting Tuesday evening to bring their thoughts and opinions to a public forum — something they claimed the board of education didn’t offer them prior to the start of schools.
Members of the council provided a place for worried parents and citizens to share their concerns, learning all that they could from the public. However, the council emphasized that they have no say in the decision on mandating masks in public schools; the decision is made by the county board of education and superintendent.
Although parents in the county may not have had the opportunity to present their thoughts to the school board prior to the start of the school year, elected officials in the county and state are still actively discussing mask mandates in schools.
The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 26 at 3 p.m. at the Maryland State Department of Education in Baltimore. A joint meeting between the Talbot County Council and the Talbot County Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday, August 31 at 4:30 p.m. at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
