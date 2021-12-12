Police officers from the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff's Department joined a group of 22 fifth-graders from around the county for the ninth annual "Shop with a Cop" event sponsored by the Talbot Optimist Club on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Contributed photo
Contributed photo
EASTON — The Talbot Optimist Club celebrated its ninth annual “Shop with a Cop” event Saturday, Dec. 4. Twenty-two fifth-graders from throughout the county joined forces with 11 officers from the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Department for the morning experience.
“This is one of our most highly anticipated programs of the year," said Susan Bohaker of the Optimist Club. "We love to see the kids and officers interacting with each other while shopping and wrapping their gifts. To experience the true joy of the kids as they participate in this event means the world to us. We also want to thank the 11 officers who participated and gave so much of themselves on their day off."
Guidance counselors from Talbot County Public School System aided in selecting four to five fifth graders from each elementary school to participate in the event.
The kids first gathered at the Elks Lodge to meet their officers prior to riding in a full police escort to WalMart in the officer’s cars, complete with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
The Optimist Club provided each child with some money to purchase gifts for their families and friends, and perhaps a thing or two for themselves.
After a shared lunch of pizza and brownies back at the Elks Lodge, the officers and kids began diligently wrapping their new gifts.
