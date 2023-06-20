CAMBRIDGE — A 17-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with rape after alleged sexual assault at a June 2 party in a vacant apartment in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police said a female victim told officers about the incident on June 4. She said she attended a gathering with multiple subjects two days earlier at a Camelia Street apartment where the teen touched her multiple times inappropriately and kept asking for her to have sex with him, and that she replied “no.”
She told police the 17-year-old persisted in his advances, so she left the gathering and returned later that evening after she thought the teen had left. After she arrived back at the gathering, the 17-year-old also returned; he took her cell phone and ran to an upstairs bedroom, she told police.
The woman went to retrieve her cell phone from the bedroom, and when she attempted to leave the room, the 17-year-old closed the door and pushed her down on the bed, according to the police report.
Despite telling him multiple times to stop and get off her, the woman told police the 17-year-old kept pushing her back on the bed and pinned her arms down preventing her from leaving.
She told police he started biting her neck and strangling her, then pulled off her pants and had sexual intercourse without her consent. She was eventually able to get away and leave the location, police said.
Police detectives observed signs of injury consistent with what was described, and the woman was able to positively identify the 17-year-old.
Due to the allegations against the 17-year-old juvenile, he was automatically waived to an adult status. Police applied for charges against the 17-year-old with the District Court Commissioner and an arrest warrant was issued.
Officers arrested the teen June 13 at police headquarters on the active warrant including charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, fourth-degree sex offense, theft and false imprisonment.
After an initial appearance before a court commissioner, the 17-year-old was turned over to the Dorchester County Department of Corrections to be held on no bond. Although the teen was charged as an adult, Cambridge Police have not released his name.
