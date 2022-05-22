CAMBRIDGE — Thomas “Tom” S. Hutchinson is running for the Maryland House of Delegates for District 37B. Hutchinson, a Republican, set his sights on becoming the next delegate for the district following the decision by current Del. Johnny Mautz (R-Talbot) to file for State Senate in the upcoming 2022 election.
As his priorities, Hutchinson pledged to provide economic growth and job creation throughout the region; focus on public safety and support law enforcement and first responders; protect small businesses, watermen and farmers from unnecessary regulations and taxation; ensure parents have a final voice in what is taught in schools; defend the Second Amendment; fight tax increases, including the annual gas tax increase; and “to make a beautiful place to live even better.”
Hutchinson, a resident of Dorchester County, is a business leader, entrepreneur and advocate for the Eastern Shore. Hutchinson’s contributions to the region have focused on economic growth and prosperity. He served over eight years as a volunteer, board member, and eventually board president of Cambridge Main Street. During his tenure, downtown Cambridge experienced a resurgence of restaurants, retail, beautification and tourism. He continues to be an active volunteer.
Hutchinson is the Chief Ironman Booster for IronClub Maryland, the organization that funds and supports both Ironman Maryland and Ironman 70.3 Eagleman triathlons. Both events produce an economic impact of more than $5M* annually to the Mid- and Lower Shore.
In 2014, when the World Triathlon Corporation approached Dorchester County to host a full distance Ironman event, Hutchinson recognized the economic benefits of hosting an international event that attracts thousands of athletes and visitors to the region. Immediately, he began to work collaboratively with the late Race Director Gerry Boyle, tourism and the economic development office to secure the event.
Hutchinson is a proud finisher of Ironman Maryland and continues to be an active volunteer for both events annually.
Hutchinson is member of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Cambridge Business Professional Group, a member of Sons of The American Legion, and a member of Milton Church. In addition, he is a past member of the Cambridge Economic Steering Committee, a past director of the Chesapeake College Foundation Board of Directors, and a past member of Rotary.
Hutchinson, a business executive for over 30 years, is the owner of Hutchinson Home Services LLC, a home improvement company serving the region which he established in 2020. He earned his MBA at Loyola University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD and his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Dickinson College, Carlisle, PA. He is also a graduate of Shore Leadership.
Economic impact data provided from studies conducted by The Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) of the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.