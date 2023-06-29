TRAPPE — The annual carnival and parade returned to Trappe this past weekend at the firehouse with food, games and music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and a parade on the closing day.
Volunteers served Italian sausages, clam strips, funnel cakes and other fair food, and carnival-goers enjoyed a variety of games on the midway.
TVFC Chief Evan Roe said the carnival was about “bringing back the way Trappe used to be back in the day.” Roe, who took a break for a quick interview after heavy involvement on the food prep line during the dinner rush, said the carnival was also about reaching out to the community and getting help with fundraising, an ongoing effort for volunteer companies everywhere.
“We serve the community, and they come back and support us,” the chief said.
TVFC President John Foster took a break from blowing up balloons from the “Bust a Balloon” game booth to talk about the importance of the carnival.
Foster said the fundraising mission of the carnival was suppressed somewhat by the weather the first two nights, but that Saturday had a great turnout.
Foster said the fire company does a variety of other fundraisers throughout the year, including dinners and bingo, and in each endeavor, community support means everything.
“We depend on locals,” Foster said, for both support of fundraisers and for volunteers to fight fires and otherwise support the mission of the fire company.
Saturday’s music was provided by Spark In Da Pan, whose multiple steel drums accompanied by guitars, a bass and drum kit opened their musical selection with their take on “Smooth Criminal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.