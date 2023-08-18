EASTON — Easton Police with the help of the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested two men Thursday, Aug. 17, in connection with a murder earlier this month in Easton.
Daseir A. Cornish, 22, of Denton was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree, reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment from a motor vehicle and firearm use in violent crime.
Raheem D. Green, 27, of Cambridge was charged with accessory after the fact-first- and second degree murder.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred Aug. 7, when Easton Police responded about 7 p.m. to the area of 104 Blake Street in reference to someone who had just been shot and was laying in the grass. They rendered aid until paramedics arrived, but Ty A. Brooks, 55, of Easton succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His body was later sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Police learned that earlier in the day, Brooks had an argument with individuals operating a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover that was parked in the 100 block of Blake Street. Brooks left the area in a vehicle, police said and later returned operating an ATV. He confronted the same individuals with a shotgun, police said.
After exchanging, Cornish, who was seated in the driver seat of the Range Rover, fired shots through the front passenger seat window and struck Brooks' side, police said.
Brooks fell off the ATV as the Range Rover fled the scene, accompanied by a gray Hyundai sedan.
Through investigation, police said they learned Daseir disposed of the Range Rover in a parking lot in the 8900th block of Glebe Park Drive. Green was driving the gray Hyundai and assisted Daseir in abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the area, police said.
Both Cornish and Green are being held at the Talbot County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.