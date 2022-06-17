DENTON — Special Olympics Upper Shore had six members of Team Maryland competing at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games that were held June 5–12 in Orlando, Florida. Alexa Cresanto, Abby Gibbons, Hannah McNiece, Kelsey Rowe and Christine Spears competed in all-female 3v3 basketball.
Hannah McNiece’s advice to her teammates was “Be brave in the attempt,” referencing the Special Olympics athlete oath.
Jeff Covey competed in swimming. Jeff was confident and added “I was excited and I was happy to be with new friends.” Also, as part of the delegation, Dave and Gwynn Gibbons were part of the coaching staff.
The Special Olympics USA Games, which is hosted every four years, marked the largest humanitarian event in Florida’s history. The event united more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. Over 10,000 volunteers filled more than 20,000 volunteer shifts during the week. Over 125,000 families, friends and spectators witnessed the inspiring athletic accomplishments in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and more than 30 events at world-class venues across Orlando, centered at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.
The motto of this USA Games was “Shine as One.” The athletes all had reasons to shine. For these Special Olympics athletes, one reason was sport. They displayed remarkable abilities not only on the field but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance on and off the playing field, they become champions for a more inclusive world where we all “Shine as One.”
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. To support the local Upper Shore USA games, you can go to https://support.somd.org.
