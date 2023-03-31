WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to help construct and upgrade fire stations across the country. The FIRE STATION Act will create a $750 million grant program within the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to modify, upgrade, and construct fire and EMS department facilities to support our first responders and their work to keep our communities safe.
According to a recent national report on local fire departments across the U.S., 44 percent of fire stations are over 40 years old and in need of significant repairs. Additionally, 56 percent of stations lack exhaust emission control and are not properly equipped with cancer-preventing systems. The survey also finds that many fire and EMS stations across the country have no backup power, have outdated ventilation systems and mold, or even lack crew quarters for female personnel. A survey of Maryland fire departments conducted last year by Van Hollen’s office found similar concerning conclusions along the national trend, revealing that 71 departments across the state need some sort of repair, ranging from renovations, additions, or require entirely new facilities.
“Our firefighters deserve the best possible facilities so they can be ready with everything they need to spring into action when duty calls. Yet nearly half of the fire stations across America require major repairs – with some even posing serious health hazards to the men and women who protect our communities. This bipartisan bill will unlock more funding to ensure our fire and EMS heroes have modern, safe, and mission-ready facilities,” said Van Hollen.
This legislation is endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), Congressional Fire Services Institute (CFSI), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).
“I’d like to thank Senator Van Hollen and Congressman Pascrell for reintroducing this important legislation. Thousands of fire stations across the country are outdated and don’t meet current voluntary consensus standards for health and safety. This problem is particularly acute in smaller, rural communities, which often lack the tax base to properly invest in modern facilities for fire and EMS. The FIRE STATION Act will provide much-needed funds to help fire and EMS departments invest in necessary facilities upgrades,” said Steve Hirsch, Chairman of the National Volunteer Fire Council.
“NFPA’s latest Needs Assessment of the U.S. Fire Service, issued in late 2021, again found significant firefighter health issues at fire stations across the United States. An estimated 44 percent of fire stations are over 40 years old – a statistic that continues to grow. In addition to outdated designs and mold issues, too many stations lack proper ventilation, backup power and facilities for the growing number of female firefighters. We are pleased to support this effort by leaders of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus to invest in improvements in our nation’s fire stations and the health and safety of our nation’s first responders,” said Jim Pauley, president and CEO, National Fire Protection Association.
Senators Van Hollen and Murkowski were joined in introducing this legislation by U.S. Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and Jack Reed (D-R.I.).
“In all kinds of emergencies, firefighters and emergency medical technicians step up to perform essential, life-saving work for our communities,” said Casey. “These heroes have difficult jobs that are too often made harder by crumbling facilities and a lack of resources. The FIRE STATION Act will not only build, renovate, and modernize fire stations across Pennsylvania and our Nation, it will invest in our safety and security and help ensure our first responders are well-equipped and empowered to come to the rescue.”
“Firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line each day, often facing stressful and dangerous situations, to protect Ohioans,” said Brown. “This legislation will help to ensure that Ohio first responders have the resources they need to upgrade their facilities and keep our communities safe.”
“In some of life’s toughest moments, firefighters, many of whom are volunteers, come to their community’s rescue, prioritizing the safety of others. Our gratitude for their public service must be backed up by the funding and resources needed for firefighters to do this difficult job as safely and efficiently as possible,” said Cardin. “We’re introducing legislation to authorize federal funding that would fill in the equipment and infrastructure gaps that so many of our fire stations face.”
Under the FIRE STATION Act, funding can be used for building, rebuilding, or renovating fire and EMS department facilities; upgrading existing facilities to install exhaust emission control systems; installing backup power systems; upgrading or replacing environmental control systems, such as HVAC systems; removing or remediating mold; constructing or modifying living quarters for use by personnel; and upgrading fire and EMS stations or building new stations to meet modern building codes and standards as set by the National Fire Protection Association and International Code Council.
Van Hollen and Congressman Pascrell had previously introduced a version of this legislation, titled the Fire Station Construction Grants Act, in 2022.
