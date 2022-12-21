HURLOCK — Hundreds of volunteers honored the service of veterans and observed the holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 17, as they laid wreaths on the graves at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
The annual tradition at the Shore’s only state veterans cemetery was characteristically chilly, although it was clear and bright for the large crowd of attendees hailing from multiple local counties.
The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
After an opening benediction, guests of honor took turns placing wreaths honoring each branch of service on stands, each rendering a salute as they placed the respective wreaths in turn.
One young fundraiser was honored during the ceremony for his efforts to fund the event. Trevor Geer is a sixth-grader at North Dorchester Middle School who has worked for years now to raise money for the event.
Geer said he does it to honor veterans, and he said he was motivated to step up to ensure every headstone has a wreath.
“A few years ago they (Wreaths Across America) didn’t have full coverage,” Geer said.
Geer said his efforts over the years have included soliciting donations from local community organizations, as well as individual projects like lemonade stands and yard sales, resulting in thousands of dollars raised for the event.
The young volunteer encouraged others to participate in the event next December, as well as the wreath pick-up scheduled for Feb. 4.
After the official ceremony, volunteers dispersed over the ground of the serene cemetery to open the boxes of wreathes that had been unloaded from the Perdue trucks, which delivered them.
A broad range of ages participated. Adults and youth, some wearing jerseys from their youth sports teams, Scout uniforms or JROTC uniforms, began the placement.
Throughout the placing of the greenery, there were moments of solemnity, and some moments of grief. In one instance, a mom was overheard giving instructions on placing the wreaths, including the direction to thank the interred for their service.
In another instance at a headstone marked by a red utility flag, the indicator that a family member would be placing the wreath, two women comforted each other, the freshly upturned earth in front of the headstone bearing silent testimony to the recency of the family’s loss.
At another headstone belonging to a Marine who saw combat in Korea, a man and his teenaged son placed a wreath and stopped for a moment of reflection on the service and life of their grandfather and great-grandfather, respectively. “It’s cold now, but think of how cold he was in Korea,” the man said.
The event progressed quickly once the wreath placement started, and the volunteers carrying the last wreaths to the farthest reaches of the erstwhile wheat field paused and stood as the loud speakers played one final song, “Taps,” the notes drifting over the wreath adorned headstones and then fading away.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
