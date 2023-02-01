Naloxone, commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, is a medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
EASTON — Police in Easton sent a warning to the community Tuesday after several overdoses in three days, one of which was fatal.
Officers have responded to seven suspected opioid overdoses in the 36 hours prior to Jan. 31 statement from Easton Police Department.
“We want people who are struggling with substance abuse and their families, to know there is possibly a dangerous mix of opioids here in our community,” said EPD Capt. George Paugh.
Paugh said investigators are currently working to obtain more information about the specific factors causing the rash of overdoses.
Police have asked anyone with information on the recent overdoses call the police department at 410-822-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.
The Talbot County Health Department offers a wide array of support and resources to persons struggling with addictions, and resources can be found online at https://talbothealth.org/addictions-program/.
Other resources to assist people dealing with opioid or other addictions can be found on the Talbot Goes Purple website at https://resourcelink.talbotgoespurple.org/.
Naloxone, also know as Narcan, is a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose, and it is available without a prescription at pharmacies in the Easton area.
All EPD officers are trained in the use of and carry Narcan, and “Naloxone saves lives,” Paugh said. “It’s a tool for us to save a life.”
