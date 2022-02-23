Woman flown to Shock Trauma after being injuring jumping from moving car

Volunteer firefighters and Maryland State Police aircrew load up a patient injure while reportedly jumping from a vehicle.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KEVIN SMITH

St. MICHAELS — A woman was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore on Monday after being injured when she reportedly jumped from a vehicle in St. Michaels.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson said the 57-year-old woman was injured at about 3:14 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, near Royal Oak Road and St. Michaels Road.

Emergency personnel from St. Michaels Fire Department, Talbot Emergency Services and MSP Aviation Trooper 6 responded to the scene.

The women was flown to Baltimore on Trooper 6 with non-life threatening injuries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.