NEW YORK — An estimated 23 million children worldwide missed out on vaccines last year during the coronavirus pandemic and its shutdowns.
That is according to new estimates from the World Health Organization and UNICEF released July 15.
The health agencies said 2020 figures are up 3.7 million from 2019 as many as 17 million children last year likely received no vaccines with pandemic restrictions and fears curtailing other visits to the doctor.
“Even as countries clamour to get their hands on COVID-19 vaccines, we have gone backwards on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases like measles, polio or meningitis,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Multiple disease outbreaks would be catastrophic for communities and health systems already battling COVID-19, making it more urgent than ever to invest in childhood vaccination and ensure every child is reached.”
Mass COVID vaccination efforts have already seen a disparity between the availability and supplies of vaccines in the U.S and Europe as compared to Africa, India and other developing countries and regions
India, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Mexico are among the countries with the most children missing diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis combined vaccine and other vaccinations last year. More than 5.8 million in those countries did not get a DTP vaccine last year, according to WHO and UNICEF.
“This evidence should be a clear warning – the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions cost us valuable ground we cannot afford to lose – and the consequences will be paid in the lives and wellbeing of the most vulnerable,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. “Even before the pandemic, there were worrying signs that we were beginning to lose ground in the fight to immunize children against preventable child illness, including with the widespread measles outbreaks two years ago. The pandemic has made a bad situation worse. With the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at the forefront of everyone’s minds, we must remember that vaccine distribution has always been inequitable, but it does not have to be.”
