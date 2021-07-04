LAGOS, Nigeria — Sectarian violence in Nigeria led by clashes between the Islamist Boko Haram group and the government have resulted in 350,000 deaths and 3 million persons displaced, according to the United Nations and Council on Foreign Relations.
The violence — which has involved Boko Haram kidnapping schoolchildren and targeting Christian churches and farmers and reprisals against Muslim communities— has been ongoing in Nigeria since 2009.
The African conflict has displaced 3 million people in the region and resulted in 310,000 Nigerian refugees.
Nigeria has Africa’s largest economy with GDP of $514 billion. That is larger than Israel, Ireland and Argentina. The country has a population of 201 million with a history of clashes between Muslims and Christians.
Boko Haram has fashioned itself a sub-Saharan African version of the Islamic State.
