ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon has identified four U.S. military bases where an estimated 25,000 Afghan refugees will be housed as evacuations of American and Afghans with special visa continue in Kabul.
The U.S. Defense Department has identified Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Fort Lee, Virginia, according to Army Maj. Gen. William D. "Hank" Taylor.
The U.S. is also transporting and housing Afghans escaping the Taliban vis Special Immigrant Visas for those who worked for American forces during the war.
The airlift out of Afghanistan includes the U.S. military as well as commercial and charter jets transporting Americans and some Afghans out of the country though there continues to be problems with access to the Kabul airport and delays and dangers for Afghans trying to escape the country.
Some Afghans have arrived in the U.S. at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The U.S. State Department is telling Americans and Afghans seeking to get to the Kabul airport to follow specific directions they may have received is telling other Afghans not to show up at the chaotic airport with papers and approvals.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, an anti-Trump Republican, has said the state is ready to accept Afghan refugees. Hogan also called the U.S. exit from Afghanistan an "unmitigated disaster" on CBS News on Sunday.
