WASHINGTON — The U.S. spends $60 billion on intelligence and more than $700 billion annually on its military. That spending far outpaces the rest of the world, including rivals such as China and Russia, and is under scrutiny after the quick collapse of the American-backed government in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, Aug. 15.
The U.S. has spent $2 trillion during its 20-year war and occupation of Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks.
In scenes reminiscent of the fall of Saigon and South Vietnam in 1975, the U.S. is evacuating and abandoning its $2 billion embassy in Kabul and is working to get those who worked with American forces during the lengthy conflict out the country as the Taliban are arresting and executing its foes.
The U.S. government said in a statement on Sunday it is focused on evacuations at the Kabul airport after the quick collapse of the government and military in the face of Taliban advances.
“At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” the U.S. Departments of Defense and State said in a joint statement on Sunday. “Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control. Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals. And we will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for U.S. Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks. For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened.”
The speed of the collapse and the Americans’ retreat from Afghanistan and the $2 billion U.S. embassy has rattled U.S. foreign policy and the Biden administration. It is being termed as an intelligence failure and military and foreign policy debacle for President Joe Biden.
Recent public statements by Biden as well as Pentagon chieftains have been proved wrong by the Taliban’s lightning fast take over after the U.S. withdrew troops from the 20-year war zone.
Biden said last month Kabul and Afghanistan would not see a repeat of the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.
“None whatsoever. Zero,” Biden said when asked in July about a potential fall of Kabul looking like the demise of Saigon. “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of (an) embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.”
Those zero chances turned into a 100% sure thing on Sunday when the Afghan government collapsed and the U.S. sent helicopters and troops to evacuate and abandon its embassy in Kabul.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday, Aug. 13, that Kabul was not under “imminent threat.”
“The situation in Kabul is calm right now,” Kirby said. “There is no intention to close the embassy.”
That was on Friday.
On Sunday, the embassy was abandoned, the Afghan government and U.S.-backed military collapsed and the Taliban were in control of Kabul and the presidential palace.
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, also voiced confidence in the Afghan military in late July.
“The Afghan Security Forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight and defend their country,” the U.S. general said on July 21.The American-backed Afghan military collapsed quickly and the Taliban are reportedly executing opponents and those who worked for or with the U.S. occupying forces.
The collapse, American retreat and images of helicopters evacuating the U.S. embassy in Kabul are drawing undeniable parallels to the fall of Saigon. On Monday, chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport showed Afghanis clinging to departing U.S. transport plans. Two armed men were killed U.S. forces and two other persons died after clinging to landing equipment of departing transport planes.
“To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest. Worse, it was avoidable. The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat. For months, I have been calling on the Administration to evacuate our allies immediately—not to wait for paperwork, for shaky agreements with third countries, or for time to make it look more ‘orderly’,” said U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.
Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula have been mostly quiet — though U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., also stressed the need to evacuate Afghans who worked for and with the U.S. during the war.
“Now is not the time for 2nd guessing. Today, we must focus urgently on getting Americans out of Afghanistan and evacuating Afghans who have supported our mission: those who helped the military and all those working with international NGOs and the UN mission. We cannot abandon these people,” Van Hollen said in a social media statement on Sunday.
Other Democrats are faulting intelligence and defense agencies for missing the mark on the situation in Afghanistan.
“This is an intelligence failure. We underestimated the Taliban and overestimated the resolve of the Afghan army,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.
Republicans agreed and faulted Biden for not speaking about the situation on Sunday as Kabul fell.
“When the Biden Administration announced their Afghanistan pullout plan, several of us on the Intel Committee told them their predictions of what would happen next were complete fantasy. We are now witnessing how true our warnings to them were,” said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
The American flag has been lowered and removed from the embassy compound and the $2 billion facility — a symbol of a $2 trillion, 20-year bipartisan U.S. war — has been abandoned to the Taliban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.