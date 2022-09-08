Britain Queen Elizabeth New King

Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen’s crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, May 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the opening of Parliament amid ongoing mobility issues. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

 AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File

LONDON — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.