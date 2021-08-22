WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said “a lot can still go wrong” with America’s chaotic retreat from the Afghanistan war and brushed aside a new public opinion poll showing 74% of Americans believe the U.S. exit has gone poorly.
“We have a long way to go, and a lot can go wrong,” Biden said on Sunday during remarks from the White House, referring to the evacuation of Americans and Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the war.
Biden acknowledged U.S. troops have expanded their perimeter around the chaotic and crowded airport. The situation in Kabul continues to also depend on cooperation between the Taliban and U.S. government.
Biden continued to focus his Afghanistan decisions on the broader push to end the 20-year, $2 trillion war rather than the miscalculations and missteps of the withdrawal.
“I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational and right decision to make,” Biden said.
The U.S. president said adversaries such as China and Russia would prefer American forces to stay in Afghanistan and be bogged down.
The same CBS News poll found a slim minority of use voters find Biden’s actions as president effective (47%), competent (49%) and focused (48%). Those are down from previous polls.
Critics of the Biden include neoconservatives worried about the impact the Afghanistan withdrawal could have on other global hotspots and populist Trump backers focused on the optics of the fast fall of the country into Taliban hands.
“A weak America encourages China to swallow Taiwan. A retreating America emboldens Russia to invade Ukraine,” said former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Former President Donald Trump faulted Biden during a speech at rally in Alabama.
"All he had to do was leave the soldiers there until everything was out — our citizens and our weapons — and then you bomb the hell out of the bases and you say 'bye-bye’, Trump said.
Trump negotiated the original deal with the Taliban to exit the war. Biden followed through with those plans with aims of getting U.S. troops out by Aug. 31.
“I decided to end the war,” Biden said repeating his contentions there was no good time to leave the mountainous, remote country.
“If we didn’t leave Afghanistan now, when do we leave? Another ten years? Another five years? Another year? I’m not about to send your son and daughter to fight in Afghanistan,” Biden said.
Biden said the U.S. has lost 2,448 troops in Afghanistan during the 20-year war including during the Obama administration when he was vice presidents.
Brown University researchers estimate the total deaths during the U.S. war and occupation of Afghanistan totals 241,000 fatalities mostly among Afghan forces, Taliban fighters and civilians.
