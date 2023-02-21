APTOPIX Biden US Poland

President Joe Biden to arrives to deliver a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.

 AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

WARSAW, Poland — President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned of “hard and bitter days ahead” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, but vowed that no matter what, the United States and allies “will not waver” in supporting the Ukrainians.


