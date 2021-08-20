WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden kept up his defense of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan and the quick and chaotic fall of Kabul and the American Embassy to the insurrectionist Taliban.
“This is about America leading the world and all our allies have agreed with that,” Biden said Friday when asked about the U.S. withdrawal from the war zone which included scenes of helicopters evacuating the $2 billion American embassy, Taliban fighters on the streets on Kabul and panicked Afghans clinging to transport planes evacuating on airport runways.
Biden said U.S. allies back the handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “I’ve seen no question for our credibility from our allies around the world,” Biden said.
The U.S. president insisted there has been no criticism of his handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan during remarks Friday.
Members of the British Parliament have publicly criticized Biden’s handling of the U.S exit from Afghanistan.
The British Parliament also approved a resolution holding the U.S. president in contempt for missteps on the withdrawal and failure to recognize the potential quick Taliban take over.
Tom Tugendhadt, a conservative member of Parliament, faulted Biden for blaming Afghan forces for not fighting the Taliban more.
Afghan forces suffered an estimated 69,000 deaths during the 20-year U.S. war. There have been more than 2,400 American troops and more than 3,900 U.S. contractors deaths in the conflict, according to Brown University researchers.
Tugendhadt took offense to Biden blaming Afghan troops
“Those who never fought for the colors they fly should be careful about criticizing those who have,” the British lawmaker referring to Biden, who received draft deferments during the Vietnam War.
There have been reports that Afghan forces were not being paid and lacked ammunition and supplies and walked away from fighting the Taliban after the U.S. closed air bases and ended air and intelligence support.
Biden said the U.S. is in constant contact with the Taliban and is working to get stranded Americans and Afghans who worked as translators.
The administration has been faulted for focusing on securing Kabul’s airport and not also trying to rescue Americans and Afghans stuck in their homes and hiding from the Taliban and reprisals.
Biden argues Afghanistan has no strategic interest for the U.S. The remote, impoverished country is the largest producer of heroin and opiates in the world but has been a struggle for empires to conquer and control including the Soviet Union and British Empire — now the $700 billion American military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.