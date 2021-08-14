KABUL — The U.S. is hastening its retreat from Afghanistan and is evacuating personnel from its $2 billion embassy in Kabul as the Taliban converge on the capital city and the American-backed government’s military capitulates to insurgent advances.
President Joe Biden is sending more U.S. troops to Kabul to evacuate embassy workers, other Americans still in the country as well as Afghanis who cooperated with or worked for U.S. forces during the 20-year occupation.
The U.S. is urging other Americans to get out of Afghanistan as the Taliban take provincial capitals after Biden’s order to withdraw U.S. troops from the war zone.
The U.S.-backed Afghan military has yet to stand up to the Islamist Taliban troops despite American financial backing and years of training.
The U.S. has spent $2 trillion on the 20-year war that started after the 9/11 attack on American soil. The war has stretched across four U.S. presidencies.
Numerous reports say that the State Department has told U.S. embassy personnel to destroy sensitive and classified documents and the embassy could be abandoned as the situation worsens.. The U.S. government is also chartering flights to get Americans and Afghans who worked for or with American forces and intelligence agencies out of the country.
The U.S. has spent $1 trillion on training and equipping an Afghan military that numbers 300,000 soldiers and is now retreating and surrendering to a Taliban force estimated at 75,000 men.
Biden has upped the number of troops being sent to Afghanistan to help with evacuations to 5,000 soldiers, and said the U.S. is seeking a “political settlement” as the Taliban look to take over the capital and other government-controlled areas.
Biden outlined his response to the worsening situation on Saturday and the looming U.S. foreign policy failure.
Here’s Biden’s full statement:
“Over the past several days, I have been in close contact with my national security team to give them direction on how to protect our interests and values as we end our military mission in Afghanistan.
First, based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel, and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.
Second, I have ordered our Armed Forces and our Intelligence Community to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan.
Third, I have directed the Secretary of State to support President Ghani and other Afghan leaders as they seek to prevent further bloodshed and pursue a political settlement. Secretary Blinken will also engage with key regional stakeholders.
Fourth, we have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts U.S. personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong U.S. military response.
Fifth, I have placed Ambassador Tracey Jacobson in charge of a whole-of-government effort to process, transport, and relocate Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other Afghan allies. Our hearts go out to the brave Afghan men and women who are now at risk. We are working to evacuate thousands of those who helped our cause and their families.
That is what we are going to do. Now let me be clear about how we got here.America went to Afghanistan 20 years ago to defeat the forces that attacked this country on September 11th. That mission resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden over a decade ago and the degradation of al Qaeda.
And yet, 10 years later, when I became President, a small number of U.S. troops still remained on the ground, in harm’s way, with a looming deadline to withdraw them or go back to open combat.
Over our country’s 20 years at war in Afghanistan, America has sent its finest young men and women, invested nearly $1 trillion dollars, trained over 300,000 Afghan soldiers and police, equipped them with state-of-the-art military equipment, and maintained their air force as part of the longest war in U.S. history. One more year, or five more years, of U.S. military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country.
And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor— which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019 — that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on U.S. Forces.
Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. Forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500. Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our Forces and our allies’ Forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict. I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth.”
