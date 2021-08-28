President Joe Biden arrives to attend a FEMA briefing on Hurricane Ida in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Washington.
KABUL — U.S. President Joe Biden warned Saturday that another attack could be aimed at American evacuations from Kabul in the next 24 to 36 hours.
The warning comes as the White House and Pentagon blame and target an Islamic State offshoot group called ISIS K for a deadly attack Thursday in Kabul. ISIS K was relatively unknown to most Americans before the Aug. 26 attacks that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and dozens of Afghans outside the chaotic Kabul airport — the last bastion of America’s 20-year occupation.
ISIS K is now a top target of Biden and the U.S. military — and becoming a household name on cable news and social media coverage of Afghanistan.
“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said in a statement Saturday afternoon.
The Pentagon said it killed two ISIS K planners in a drone strike on Friday night with more potential attacks possible. American efforts on the ground in Afghanistan are now challenged by Biden’s closure of air bases as part of the withdrawal and changes with intelligence and other support networks with the Taliban now in charge of the country.
Biden and the Pentagon are racing to evacuate Americans and Afghans aligned with the U.S. occupation before a Tuesday, Aug. 31 deadline said by the Taliban. The U.S. president said Saturday more than 117,000 people have been evacuated by U.S. forces
“I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” Biden said of security at the Kabul airport. “They assured me that they did, and that they could take these measures while completing the mission and safely retrograding our personnel.”
The U.S. government and military are using terms such as “retrograde” and “retrograding” to describe the retreat and withdrawal from an Afghanistan war that started in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks.
There have been an estimated 241,000 deaths in the war among U.S. troops and contractors, Taliban fighters, Afghan forces and civilians in both Afghanistan and neighboring areas of Pakistan, according to Brown University researchers.
