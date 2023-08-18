Ricin White House

In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, showing Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, 56, was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington Thursday in the mailing of a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House.

WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington Thursday in the mailing of a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House.


  

