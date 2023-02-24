A Ukrainian serviceman aka Dietolog of Rapid Operational Response Unit (KORD) smokes a cigarette as he takes a cover from bombing by Russian forces inside the building during patrol in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
China has proposed a cease fire and peace talks for the war in Ukraine issuing a 12-point plan.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry released the plan Feb. 24 that stopped short of calling for Russian troops to exit Ukraine. The European war started one year ago after the Russian invasion.
In addition to “ceasing hostilities, Chinese plans calls for sovereign respect and adherence to international laws and has some language aimed at NATO and its expansion into the Eastern Europe since the fall of the Soviet Union.
“The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly,” the Chinese plan reads.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pushed against NATO expansion into the Eastern Europe (including former Warsaw Pact countries under Soviet dominance after World War II). Russia has voiced opposition to Ukraine potentially joining NATO.
During a trip to Ukraine and Poland, President Joe Biden stressed NATO support for Poland, Baltic states and other Eastern European members in addition to support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. That includes Article 5 which considers an attack on one NATO member an attack on all.
U.S. officials brushed off the Chinese plan and G7 Nations — which includes the U.S, NATO allies (Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Italy) and Japan – issued a statement Friday putting the onus on Russian to end its invasion.
“Russia started this war and Russia can end this war. We call on Russia to stop its ongoing aggression and to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. In the past year Russian forces have killed thousands of Ukrainians, caused millions to flee, and forcibly deported many thousands of Ukrainians, including children, to Russia,” statement reads.
An estimated 300,000 military personnel (on both sides) as well as Ukrainian civilians, according to United Nations and other estimates.
Chinese cease fire plan also calls for an end of U.S., NATO and other sanctions against Russia over the war, facilitating of Ukrainian grain exports and starting “peace talks.”
