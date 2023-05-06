Crowds weathering chilly rain waved flags and cheered as the gilded horse-drawn coach carried King Charles III and Queen Camilla back to Buckingham Palace following his coronation ceremony Sunday.
The king and queen waved back from the shelter of the Gold State Coach. Mounted troops led the way as 4,000 armed service members marched through central London.
Scarlet sleeves of Welsh Guards and white-gloved hands of Royal Air Force members swung in unison to a steady drumbeat.
It was the largest military procession in the city since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
The procession passed Trafalgar Square and went under Admiralty Arch and then bordered St. James Park on its way to the palace.
The royal parade came after Charles and Camilla were officially crowned as king and queen of the United Kingdom and monarchs of the British Commonwealth.
Camilla, the queen consort, was anointed and crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown.
Clergymen handed her the Queen Consort’s Scepter with Cross, and the Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove.
King Charles III was crowned in his solemn coronation service and the congregation cheered “God save the king.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the hefty gold and jewel-studded St. Edward’s crown on the head of Charles midway through the two-hour service. The crowning is the centerpiece of the coronation and it’s the only time during his reign that Charles will wear the solid gold crown.
It features a purple velvet cap, ermine band and criss-crossed arches topped by a cross. It’s set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.
After the ceremony, Charles will swap the 2.08-kilogram (4.6-pound) crown for the Imperial State Crown, which weighs about half as much, for the procession back to Buckingham Palace.
The coronation ceremony featured a number of rituals.
Charles and Camilla removed their crimson Robes of State and the king was dressed in a white linen tunic and the “Supertunica,” a full-length gold coat — garments that symbolize both humility and splendor, meant to reflect the two natures of Jesus Christ.
He sat in the ancient oak Coronation Chair, which has been part of every coronation since 1308. A screen has been brought into position around the chair by guardsmen.
He was presented with items of regalia symbolizing secular and spiritual power. That includes the Orb, which represents the world under Christ, and the Sovereign’s Ring, symbolizing the marriage of a monarch to his people. Charles wore the Coronation Glove and held the Scepter with Cross, a symbol of earthly power, in his right hand. In his left hand, he held the Scepter with Dove, representing spiritual authority and mercy.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, poured holy oil from an eagle-shaped ampulla, or flask, then rubbed it on the king’s hands, chest and head.
The ceremony has roots in the biblical story of the anointing of King Solomon, and was originally designed to confirm that the sovereign was appointed directly by God.
