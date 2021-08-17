A woman receives the second coronavirus vaccination, the Moderna vaccine at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, Nigeria Monday, Aug 16, 2021. Nigeria has begun the second rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as it aims to protect its population of more than 200 million amid an infection surge in a third wave of the pandemic.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is poised to authorize COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for many of the already vaccinated after eight months.
Booster shots for the already vaccinated in the U.S. and other countries are poised to bring even more revenue and profits for COVID vaccine makers Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.
The trio of drugmakers have already made significant sums from the COVID vaccines and during the pandemic.
Moderna reported a $2.8 billion second quarter profit. Pfizer had a $5.56 billion profit during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson who’s one-dose COVID vaccine has been hampered by problems at its Maryland plant still had a big $6.63 billion profit during the second quarter — though more of those gains were from other drugs.
The pharmaceutical industry expected the authorization of a booster shot in the U.S. “We are quite convinced that a booster will be needed,” CEO Albert Bourla said in an interview, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. government has also expected its own regulatory approval of a booster shot. The federal government has been acquiring attentional doses of the COVID vaccine.
The exception to the big drugmaker profits is AstraZeneca, which pledged not to profit off the COVID vaccine.
AstraZeneca, whose vaccine had some side effects such as blood clots, lost $40 million on its COVID vaccine efforts during its most recent quarter.
The booster shot approvals come as the Delta variant sparks increased cases and hospitalizations in states such as Florida, Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana as well as parts of Illinois, New Mexico and Missouri.
The feared variant has also renewed pushes for mask mandates, employer and venue vaccine requirements and vaccine passes and passports.
Other countries are also getting aggressive with lockdowns and new restrictions.
New Zealand has imposed multi-day lockdowns after one new case was discovered and Australia is opening new quarantine camps and government health officials have warned against everything from having conversations with neighbors to trying to drink beers and cocktails outdoors without masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.