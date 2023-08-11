The U.S. State Department is denying that Washington pushed pro-military Pakistani officials to remove populist former Prime Minister Imran Khan from office in 2022 over his neutral stance to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Intercept media outlet reported Aug. 9 that a diplomatic cypher documented a March 7, 2022 meeting between State Department officials officials and Pakistani’s ambassador to the U.S. that centered on Washington’s displeasure with Khan’s neutral stance to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Khan visited Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, 2022, about a natural gas pipeline — the same day as the start of the Ukraine invasion.
According to the report, the U.S. voiced displeasure with Khan, a former professional cricket player who became prime minister in 2018, and dangled more military and financial aid to Pakistan if Khan was removed by a no-confidence vote. The Trump administration had cut U.S. military outlays to Pakistan on 2017.
“All will be forgiven,” said U.S. diplomat to a Pakistani counterpart according to the cable and Intercept report.
Efforts to remove Khan quickened soon after the meeting with pro-military opposition leaders drafting a no-confidence measure March 8, 2022 and Khan was dispatched from office via no-confidence vote in April 2022.
Khan claimed the U.S. had pushed for his removal and the effort was backed by Pakistan’s military. He also claimed to have diplomatic communications indicating that effort.
The former prime minister was arrested in Lahore Aug. 5 (of this year). and jailed after being sentenced to a three-year prison term in jail and is banned from Pakistani politics for five years after being convicted of allegedly selling state gifts. Khan, 70, denies wrongdoing.
The Biden administration and U.S. government have stayed on the sidelines of Khan’s arrest and imprisonment.
Pakistan’s Parliament was dissolved Aug. 9, with a caretaker government slated to run the country until new elections are held.
In Washington, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller denied Aug. 9 that the U.S. orchestrated or pushed for Khan’s removal from office.
Miller said the “purported” diplomatic cable did not show the U.S. advocating for or pressuring for Khan’s removal as prime minister — instead it voiced concerns about his Ukraine war stance.
“I think what they show is the United States Government expressing concern about the policy choices that the prime minister was taking. It is not in any way the United States Government expressing a preference on who the leadership of Pakistan ought to be,” Miller said during a Wednesday briefing.
